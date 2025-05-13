Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SAN LUIS OBISPO – The Caltrans District 5 Maintenance team is now conducting its annual mowing operation along the state highway system on the central coast. This effort has many benefits that helps keep the public and emergency responders safe.

This mowing will begin before the peak of the summer fire season.

Caltrans is renting additional equipment to complete as much mowing as possible.

Caltrans will use support vehicles to be aware of the risk of fire during the mowing operation.

Caltrans reviews fire danger information from Cal Fire and the National Weather Service.

Mowing operations will prioritize major routes such as US 101 and Route 17.

The public may see this mowing operation during the early morning hours and on weekends to complete this important job as quickly as possible.

Caltrans would also like to remind the public about the Move Over law, which requires motorists to move over to the next available lane if safe to do so when Caltrans vehicles have activated their flashing amber warning lights.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov