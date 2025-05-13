CommUnify Announces 2025 Honorees for the 19TH Annual Champions Awards Dinner at Hotel Corque in Solvang

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CommUnify (formerly CAC/Community Action Commission) is pleased to announce this year’s honorees for the 19th Annual Champions Dinner & Awards Ceremony, to be held Friday, June 6, 6:00-8:30pm at Hotel Corque, in The Craft House Restaurant Ballroom, 420 Alisal Road in Solvang. There will be a Disco After-Party from 8:30-10:00pm and complimentary valet parking. Free onsite parking and street parking is also available. The Hotel Corque is offering a preferential room rate for attendees on the night of the Champions Dinner.

This enduring event recognizes and celebrates the many contributions of the individuals, businesses, and organizations that are local “champions”, and whose dedication to our community’s well-being has made Santa Barbara County a better place for all its residents. Funds raised from the dinner will support the 7 programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.

“We are thrilled to be honoring this year’s stellar group of Champions,” said Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer for CommUnify. Renee Grubb and the realtors at Village Properties are true champions of our local teachers through their creation and support of The Teachers Fund, and each year the Village Properties team volunteers and raises funds for numerous local nonprofits. They are models of giving back and leading by example. The efforts of Future for Lompoc Youth or “FLY” as they are nicknamed have made a significant difference in the lives of Lompoc teens, and we are happy to highlight the important work of Chuck Madson, Tim Harrington, and Devika Stalling who provide career and education guidance in partnership with Allan Hancock College, and who have encouraged important civic engagement for these at-risk youth. And finally, we celebrate Santa Maria’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs at Santa Maria High School, Ernest Righetti High School and Pioneer Valley High School. Each year, the faculty at these three FFA programs help more than 1,000 north county high schoolers by teaching leadership skills and business and communications techniques, and prepare them for potential career paths in agriculture. This helps us keep important future workforce resources in our own county.”

The event’s Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer for the evening is one of last year’s Champions, Geoff Green, CEO, California Association of Nonprofits. There will be a Live Auction featuring six fantastic items, and a Paddle Raise, along with the medallion award ceremony for this newest cohort of CommUnify Champions.

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services please visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org. Please contact Joni Kelly at CommUnify by calling 805-886-1869 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org to RSVP or for more information about CommUnify’s Champions Dinner and Awards, to arrange interviews with our staff and honorees, or to request high resolution images or broadcast quality B-roll.

Our 2025 Award Recipients:

Renee Grubb, Village Properties

Renee Grubb and the realtors of Village Properties are deeply committed to philanthropy, with a strong focus on education and community support. In 2002, Renee co-founded the Teacher’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to providing much-needed resources to local educators, granting over $2 million to date to enhance classroom learning. Through Village Properties, Renee and her team have fostered a culture of giving, supporting various charitable initiatives that uplift Santa Barbara County. Village Properties | Santa Barbara Real Estate

Future for Lompoc Youth

Future for Lompoc Youth is dedicated to empowering young individuals in the Lompoc Valley by providing them with essential skills, resources, and opportunities to build their futures. Founded by Chuck Madson, DeVika Stalling, and Tim Harrington, Future for Lompoc Youth offers programs such as the Career Readiness Academy and Customer Service Academy, and partners with local institutions like Allan Hancock College to equip youth with workforce competencies and real-world experiences. Home | FUTURE for Lompoc Youth

Future Farmers of America

The award-winning Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs at Ernest Righetti High School, Pioneer Valley High School, and Santa Maria High School prepare students for leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Hands-on learning, leadership training, and career development events empower students to explore diverse opportunities in agriculture, science, business, and technology. These programs foster a strong sense of community, teach communication skills, and encourage students to become engaged citizens.

https://www.saintsffa.org