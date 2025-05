Fido’s Photo Contest is back again, sponsored by our friends at K-Nine Solutions!

Submit a photo of your Fido or vote for your favorite furry friend!

For this year’s contest, we’ll have a few winners! One of our winners will be chosen by you, our readers, and the others will be picked by our staff and Editor Tyler Hayden. The results for this year’s contest will be announced in our Pets and Animals cover story on June 5!

To see photos from last year’s contest, click here.