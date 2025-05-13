They say you are what you eat. It is extremely concerning to me that every day, the food we eat is wrapped in chemicals proven to cause cancer and birth defects. We shouldn’t need to be expert toxicologists to know what’s safe for our families, and we deserve to know that our food is delivered to us in packaging that will not threaten our health.

As a new Santa Barbara resident and college student, it has inspired me to see this community rally around political issues recently, such as with the Sable pipeline. Another issue I would like to see this community work together on is food safety; there is a bill going through the Appropriations Committee in the California State Legislature that would ban two families of toxic chemicals commonly found in food and beverage packaging, AB 1148. This is a common-sense bill that most of us would love to see passed this session.

Assemblymember Hart has been a great champion for our community so far – and he sits on the Appropriations Committee – so please call or write him and urge him to support AB 1148 for safer food packaging.