Last Call to Sponsor Goleta’s 4th of July Drone Light Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 13, 2025 – Now is the time to join the generous group of sponsors who are helping to fund Goleta’s first ever 4th of July Drone Light Show at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue). With this free community event less than two months away, the City is finalizing the list of sponsors. The deadline to participate is this Thursday, May 15th. If your business or organization is interested helping to support the drone show, do not hesitate and please email pio@cityofgoleta.org.

With the short time frame to put on the event this year, we are not able to accept smaller individual donations. All donations made in support of this free community event may be considered a charitable contribution to the City of Goleta and may be tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

A huge thank you to all of the sponsors who have stepped up so far! This is a special group. They include in alphabetical order: Community West Bank, Cottage Health, Deckers Brands, Fuel Depot and Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, MarBorg, Quality Roofing, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Unified School District / Dos Pueblos High School, Teledyne FLIR, and Yardi Systems. Who can we add to this list?

While the event is still in the planning stages, doors will open at 6:00 p.m. at the Dos Pueblos High School stadium. There will be food trucks, music from DJ Darla Bea, a dance floor, a stage, and fun activities for all ages. The drone show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. More details to be announced soon.

Let’s make this a great event for our community. Thank you for your support!