May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 13, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department is reminding drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. With the arrival of warmer weather, more motorcycles are taking to the roads, making it essential for everyone to stay alert to help reduce crashes and save lives. “Motorcycles may be difficult to spot, so be extra careful before changing lanes,” Traffic Officer C. Powell said. “A simple double take can make a life-saving difference. Motorcycle riders do not have the same protections drivers and passengers do. Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe out there.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, there were 6,218 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2022, representing 15 percent of total highway fatalities for that year. In California, 634 motorcyclists were killed in 2022, an increase of 3.8 percent from 2021. Throughout the month, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have extra officers on patrol looking for safety violations by motorcyclists, or violations by drivers that put motorcyclists at risk.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.