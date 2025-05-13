What a bunch of garbage. The World seems as if it is going to self destruct because of oil. People are dropping like flies due to heat attacks, diabetes, etc. What did people die of prior to oil? What was their longevity? Yet, with oil we have longer life spans due to medicine and inventions related to oil.

What other crazy ideas do these “brilliant” educators have on their plate? They say that taxes are only related to “property taxes.” How about employment of very high-salaried employees and the sales taxes, property taxes they pay? What about excise taxes that the oil companies pay? What about the skills they possess? Is everyone supposed to be a Pilates instructor? Perhaps a Door Dash driver? Of course we also have the roads people still drive on that are a product of oil. And then there are the EV cars that are 80 percent oil, and their power is derived by fossil fuels.

We have been led down the rosy path of utopia with no facts to back it up. Kind of like men should be playing in women’s sports. How stupid do these “obstructionists” think we are? Actually that is exactly what they think. No one is saying oil is forever — it is not — but it will be innovation and the marketplace that will lead to the eventual change from an oil-based economy and lifestyle not the mandate of a one-party government that is only interested in votes and not growth of a way of life.

Perhaps going back to the horse and buggy world is at hand, and some may be happy with that. I think not. Shoveling horse manure and the pace of life would not sit well for those who rely on computers, cell phones, private planes, etc.

In my many years on the planet I have learned one thing about radical changes. They are only fear mongers who use the word “dangerous” about four times in any normal paragraph when referring to something “they” don’t like.

Miami was supposed to be under water according to the “Pope” of the movement, Al Gore (while giving a press conference in his private jet). Weather is a worldwide phenomenon and not a city or county issue. We are a small speck on the world, but we can use good judgement to exist in harmony with the ability to be good without going back to the caveman style of life.