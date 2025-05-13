Santa Barbara Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant to Support New Community Aquatics Complex in Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez, CA — The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation is honored to announce a $25,000 donation from the Santa Barbara Foundation in support of the Everybody in the Pool! capital campaign. This leadership gift will help advance the development of a new community aquatics complex designed to serve the entire Santa Ynez Valley region.

Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, states, “The Santa Barbara Foundation is pleased to support local organizations that contribute meaningfully to the quality of life in Santa Barbara County. We commend the team that is working on developing this important community asset and look forward to the day when the residents of the Santa Ynez Valley can enjoy all that it will offer.”

This transformative project represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring accessible, year-round public swim to the Valley while honoring the legacy of community volunteerism that built the original 60-year-old high school pool.

The future SYV Community Aquatics Complex will feature two state-of-the-art pools: a 25-yard warm water pool for recreation, swim instruction, and therapeutic use, and a 33-meter competition pool designed for CIF-sanctioned swim meets, water polo, and diving. The facility’s innovative design allows for simultaneous school and community use, ensuring that at least one pool remains accessible to the public at all times while maintaining a secure environment for students.

The complex is built around three core goals:

Promote Health and Wellness through fitness, rehabilitation, and inclusive programming coordinated with local partners;



through fitness, rehabilitation, and inclusive programming coordinated with local partners; Provide a CIF-sanctioned Pool to host competitive athletic events and support student athletes;



to host competitive athletic events and support student athletes; Partner for Youth Development and Education with local schools and youth organizations to expand swim education and water safety.



“The Santa Barbara Foundation’s early investment sends a powerful message about the importance of local access to health, safety, and recreation,” said Lisa Palmer, Board President and Campaign Chair of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation. “This support brings us one step closer to creating a facility that will benefit our entire community—youth, families, seniors, and individuals with special or therapeutic needs.”

The SYV Community Aquatics Complex addresses a critical regional gap: the Valley currently has the lowest access to public aquatics programs in Santa Barbara County. The nearest public pools are 25 to 35 miles away, leaving thousands of residents with limited options for affordable swim programs, water safety education, and aquatic therapy.

The Everybody in the Pool! campaign seeks to raise $13.7 million to make the project a reality by December 2026. The Santa Barbara Foundation’s grant marks an important milestone in this community-driven effort.To learn more about the project or to support the campaign, visit syvaquatics.org or contact us at campaign@syvaquatics.org.