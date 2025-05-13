Santa Barbara Humane Launches “Beat the Heat” campaign to help cats in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In an effort to expand access to essential pet care, Santa Barbara Humane is offering spay and neuter surgeries for owned cats for just $5 through its limited-time Beat the Heat promotion. The offer is available at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses for a limited time.

With veterinary costs rising, many families find it diﬃcult to afford preventive care for their pets. This promotion makes an important service affordable and accessible, while also helping reduce unplanned litters and the strain they can place on local shelters. These services are made possible thanks to the generosity of donors who believe that every pet deserves access to compassionate care, regardless of a family’s financial circumstances.

“Providing low-cost veterinary care is something we do every day,” said Santa Barbara Humane Chief Veterinary Oﬃcer Dr. Katie Marrie, “But promotions like this allow us to reach even more people and ensure cost is never the reason a cat goes without care.”

Santa Barbara Humane is more than an animal shelter—it’s a social service agency for people with pets and pets without people. Promotions like Beat the Heat are part of the organization’s broader mission to strengthen the bond between animals and their families, while supporting a healthier, more humane community for all.

Appointments are required, and availability is limited. Community members are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this special offer.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit sbhumane.org/clinic.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.