Santa Barbara Police Officers Honored at the 55th Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 13, 2025

On May 8, 2025, three members of the Santa Barbara Police Department were awarded the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance. The award is named after Santa Barbara Police Officer H. Thomas Guerry who was killed in the line of duty in 1970. Every year in his memory, the Santa Barbara Citizen’s Council on Crime recognizes excellence in law enforcement in Santa Barbara County. This year, Sergeant Thomas Van Eyck, Officer Madison Trevino, and Officer Shaneese Fischer received the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance.

Sergeant Thomas Van Eyck and Officer Madison Trevino Award for Superior Performance:

On July 15, 2024, Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call regarding a suspicious subject with a firearm. The witness saw the male suspect standing near the intersection of Anapamu St. and De La Vina St. with a gun in his hand. The suspect was later seen tucking the gun into his waistband and leaving the area. Sergeant Thomas Van Eyck, who was an officer at the time of this call, was the first to arrive in the area. Sgt. Van Eyck located the suspect, who matched the description when he turned down an alley on the 300 block of W. Anapamu St. Sergeant Van Eyck is a veteran officer with over sixteen years of experience and decided to contact the suspect in a non-threatening manner in an effort to de-escalate the situation. His experience showed as the suspect stopped and engaged Sgt. Van Eyck in conversation. Officer Madison Trevino was the first officer to arrive and assist Sgt. Van Eyck with his contact. As Officer Trevino approached, the suspect realized he was at a disadvantage and, fearing the inevitable discovery of his firearm fled on foot. Sgt. Van Eyck and Officer Trevino gave chase, and while the foot pursuit was short, it was extremely dangerous. The suspect was eventually caught and taken to the ground in a nearby alley. Sgt. Van Eyck and Officer Trevino gave clear commands and were able to control the suspect on the ground while they waited for responding officers to assist. Once the suspect was placed into handcuffs, a loaded 9mm handgun was found underneath the suspect’s body. It was later learned that the suspect was a previously convicted felon. He told officers that he attempted to flee for fear of returning to prison. This suspect was a clear danger to the community and responding officers. Sgt. Van Eyck and Officer Trevino demonstrated courage, professionalism, and valor in resolving this tense and dangerous situation.

Officer Shaneese Fischer Award for Superior Performance:

On January 24, 2025, Officer Fischer assisted units on a suicidal subject at the Douglas Family Preserve. As the call was being relayed by dispatch, Officer Fischer sensed the gravity of the situation and proactively responded to the call. Officer Fischer was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene and, along with Officer Hank, located the subject’s car near the entrance to the preserve. Officers Fischer and Hank set off to locate the distressed male and ultimately found him sitting on the edge of the cliff in the preserve. The male was extremely emotional and clearly suffering from a mental health crisis. Without hesitation, Officer Fischer, a trained member of our Crisis Negotiation Response Team, began a dialogue with the male and got him to gradually lower his defenses. At one point, Officer Fischer gained enough of the male’s trust to allow her to put a blanket around his shoulders. This act ultimately led to the male backing away from the edge of the cliff. Officer Fischer’s patience and poise resulted in a safe outcome that was far from certain at the outset. She showed compassion and empathy towards the male’s sense of hopelessness, and her human touch ultimately saved his life.

The 55th Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards was recorded and can be viewed on the County of Santa Barbara Cable Television Channel 20 (CSBTV20).