SMHS Royal Pride Foundation’s Royal Garden Party Benefit Grows in Impact

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the Royal Pride Foundation (RPF) hosted its annual fundraiser benefiting San Marcos High School at the Santa Barbara Club in downtown Santa Barbara. The Royal Garden Party was a lively and elegant event that sold out and was attended by over 250 supporters featuring Andrew Firestone as the esteemed master of ceremonies, talented high school musicians, motivational speeches, award recipients, dinner, dancing, live auction and a paddle raise.

The Santa Barbara Club provided a beautiful and intimate venue to hold this community event with alumni, parents, teachers, coaches, administrative staff and friends. Everyone in attendance was greeted upon arrival with a sparkling beverage and student musicians playing violin and piano. The evening continued with a delicious sit-down dinner, complimentary wine generously donated by Kunin Wines, an outstanding live performance from recent Teen Star winner and current SMHS sophomore, Naomi Jane Voigt, motivational speeches from the SMHS principal, Dare Holdren, and RPF president, Julie Strand, as well as awards to our honorees.

“Our number one goal for this event is to raise much needed funds for San Marcos High School,” said Dani Macaluso, volunteer co-chair of the Royal Garden Party and RPF Board Member. “We are thrilled to report that all of the committee’s efforts paid off and we exceeded our goal of raising $100,000! These funds will go right back into improving the school through teacher grants and supporting campus upgrades.”

This event is RPF’s largest fundraiser and it also allows the foundation to honor key community members and supporters. This year RPF had the privilege of presenting the Forever Royal Award to 1977 SMHS alumna, Jody Dolan Holehouse and her late husband, Tom Holehouse. Jody and Tom were founding families of RPF, raised their two daughters both graduates of SMHS, and have continued to support SMHS financially all of these years becoming one of RPF’s most generous individual lifetime donors to date! A surprise award was also given to RPF’s beloved board president, Julie Strand. She was the inaugural recipient of the Royal Pride Inspiration Award for her dedication, enthusiasm and vision in helping to build a strong foundation and inspiring others to join her in supporting SMHS.

“As a public school, we serve ALL kids from our community, and Santa Barbara has a large population of struggling families who especially need our support,” said Dare Holdren, principal of San Marcos High School. “Regardless of financial status, our goal is to provide an excellent educational experience for every one of our students and set them up for success after high school. The Royal Pride Foundation helps us to do this and that is why the benefit is so important.”

The Royal Garden Party would not be possible without all of the generous table and business sponsors, the in-kind donors who contributed everything from silent auction items to live auctions items, and the countless number of student and parent volunteers. Thank you to all!

About the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation: Founded in 2013, The Royal Pride Foundation brings the community together to raise money and support programs that make San Marcos High School a great place to learn. Our vision is to create a school where every student and staff member feels supported and has the tools to succeed. RPF has invested over $4 million in SMHS since its inception and is a certified 501(c)(3) organization; all donations are tax deductible. http://www.royalpridefoundation.org