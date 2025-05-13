Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to enhance drainage facilities on US 101 from two miles north of the US 101/State Route 154 Separation to just north of Union Valley Parkway is now underway.

Lane closures will occur Monday, May 12 through Friday, May 16 from 7 am to 7 pm to allow for the placement of protective barrier.

Most of this work will occur on the shoulders behind k-rail, but travelers will encounter intermittent lane closures during this project for the placement of protective barrier. Details on each phase of work will be announced when certain.

This project will rehabilitate drainage systems at eleven locations by providing repairs and improvements to extend the service life of the existing culvert systems.

In addition, existing lighting systems will be replaced, and lighting will be added at three locations near Los Alamos. Transportation Management System replacements will include traffic loops and microwave radar sensor.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is CCFG Construction from Sonora, CA.

This project is expected to be complete this December.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

