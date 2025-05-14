Fostering Generations of Artists and Future-Makers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA — Step onto the sun-baked pavement of the Old Mission Santa Barbara this Memorial Day Weekend, and you might just find a child’s imagination, an artist’s legacy, treasured friendships, and decades of joy beneath your feet.

With more than 140 vivid chalk pastel street paintings created live on the plaza – plus live music, local food, and a joyful atmosphere – the I Madonnari Street Painting Festival has become one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved traditions, made even more meaningful this year as organizers reflect on 50 years of service to students through arts education.

To be held Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26 from 10 am to 6 pm, Children’s Creative Project (CCP) invites community members of all ages to experience the magic of this beautiful community event, celebrating its 39th year.

What began over fifty years ago as a small, pilot dance program at Franklin Elementary School has since evolved into a dynamic, deeply impactful arts initiative reaching thousands of students across the region. In 1974, Children’s Creative Project was officially incorporated as a nonprofit under the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Today, CCP brings professional artists and live performances into schools, annually serving more than 80,000 students across 80 campuses in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

I Madonnari Festival serves as CCP’s primary fundraiser, with proceeds directly supporting inclusive, high-quality arts programming for TK–12 public school students.

Honoring Legacy and Looking Forward

This year also marks the unveiling of a vibrant rebrand for CCP and the I Madonnari Festival – ushering in a new era under the leadership of Executive Director Kai Tepper-Jahnke, a Santa Barbara native and CCP alumna who stepped into the role in 2021.

Tepper-Jahnke shared, “Art fosters joy, curiosity, connection, and critical thinking. At a time when public school arts programs remain underfunded or inaccessible, CCP is here to ensure that each and every student has access to creative expression.”

Tepper-Jahnke and her team were recently awarded a Hope Award, presented by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. The annual event recognizes two outstanding recipients each year who demonstrate exemplary service to public education. Santa Barbara Education Foundation also honored its former Executive Director, Margie Yahyavi, who passed away in 2024. Last year’s I Madonnari Festival was dedicated to Yahyavi as a passionate leader and champion of the arts in public education.

It’s impossible to tell the story of CCP or the I Madonnari Festival without honoring its visionary founder, Kathy Koury. In the wake of devastating budget cuts to arts education in the 1970s, Koury responded with action – launching what began as a single dance residency at Franklin Elementary School. From that seed, she cultivated a thriving regional model for arts integration, forging trusted partnerships with schools and professional artists to ensure students could experience the transformative power of creativity in the classroom.

In 1987, inspired by Italy’s International Street Painting Competition in Grazie di Curtatone, Koury founded the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival, North America’s first such event. I Madonnari has not only endured—it’s been replicated in more than 150 cities worldwide. Koury’s influence resonates in every pastel-covered square and every student who discovers their voice through CCP arts programming.

Festival Highlights

This year’s featured artists, Cheryl Guthrie and Terri Tabor – dear friends and both seasoned festival participants and longtime registered nurses – will be honored for their lasting contributions to I Madonnari. Together, they will create a large 12’ x 16’ street painting, prominently centered at the base of the Old Mission Santa Barbara steps.

Guthrie is known for her years of “heart art for auction” contributions to the Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts and was recently commissioned to create a tactile mural for the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, featuring beloved icons of the city. Tabor, who holds a degree in art with a focus in painting from UCSB, has long been active in Adult Education and Plein Air Painting circles, bringing her talents to both community and classroom. Link to Photos of Cheryl and Terri at previous I Madonnari Festivals:

In addition to viewing hundreds of street paintings, festival attendees will enjoy live performances from local favorites such as Mezcal Martini, Spencer the Gardner, Rent Party Blues, The Brasscals, and Mark and the Logistics. Several talented youth performances by groups such as Santa Barbara High School Band, San Marcos High School Band, Dos Pueblos High School Choir, Flamenco Santa Barbara, and Creative Netwerk Dance Crew, will also be taking the stage. New performers this year include Grupo Relajo, Ballet Folklorico Corazon, and Cabral Dance Mexicano.

Children can create their own chalk masterpieces in the Kids Square area for $15, which includes a box of pastel chalk. Food lovers can enjoy local eats from vendors, including Dave’s Dogs, Elubia’s Kitchen, Nimita’s Cuisine, and classic festival favorites like roasted chicken, pizza, and gelato. CCP will also showcase a new wine collaboration this year featuring beautiful I Madonnari artwork on wine labels.

A closing ceremony will be held on Monday, May 26 at noon on the Mission steps to thank sponsors and honor featured artists, with remarks from Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido and other supporters.

Continuing a recent partnership this year, Children’s Creative Project is grateful to be recognized by the Santa Barbara Arts District. Many local businesses within the Arts District have provided in-kind support to the I Madonnari raffle. As part of this collaboration, local artist and street painter, Ann Hefferman, will be creating a pop-up square in front of the Arlington Theatre. The Arts District is planning to host a mixer on Thursday, May 22 as a preview to the festival.

A Festival for the Community, by the Community

The I Madonnari Festival is made possible by CCP staff and board members, volunteers from the National Charity League, Boys Team Charity, and partners like Eji Event Co. Major support for the 2025 festival comes from Nora McNeely Hurley and Michael Hurley, Bella Vista Designs, The Berry Man Inc., Loreto Plaza, Old Mission Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Education Office and additional local businesses, organizations, and individuals. This year’s Kids Square area is sponsored by Village Properties and Stage Sponsorship by the Santa Barbara Bowl. CCP is grateful for several media sponsorships including Cox Communications, KEYT News Channel 3, KTYD 99.9, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent and Voice Magazine.

All proceeds benefit CCP’s in-school, after-school, and summer arts programs. These include visual arts, music, dance, theater, and new media art residencies taught by professional artists, as well as funding for school-wide performances and assemblies. Community donations also support creative collaborations across the county including, Kids at the Bowl in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl, Pianos on State and student art exhibitions in partnership with South Coast Kids Create and Santa Barbara Sister Cities Annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase. Every public school in the county receives an annual arts credit of at least $600.00 to help bring these enriching opportunities to life.