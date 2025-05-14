In Memoriam: Alexis Giorgio Cottavoz-Usher 1963–2025

The world has lost a true force of nature. Alexis Giorgio Cottavoz-Usher, a native of Santa Barbara and a man who lived life with unrelenting passion and creativity, passed away on March 30, 2025, at the age of 62. A professional surfer, experimental filmmaker, visionary photographer, and self-taught sensational drummer, Alexis was a trailblazer whose vibrant energy touched every wave he rode and every frame he captured.

Alexis discovered his love for surfing at just 10 years old. By the time he graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1982, he was already making waves — both literally and figuratively. Alexis became a standout member of the famed “Santa Barbara Goofy Footer’s Club,” his unique style and talent carving a permanent place for him in the archives of surf history. Of his iconic Channel Islands square fin, he would say, “I told Al to cut the tail oﬀ to release the lip.” Al Merrick is the legendary shaper behind Channel Islands Surfboards known for his cutting-edge designs.

Alexis at Rincon, 1989 | Credit: John N. Cooper III

Alexis approached surfing as both an art form and a science. His style was unmistakable: smooth, fluid bottom turns that transitioned eﬀortlessly into explosive vertical maneuvers.

From Rincon’s famous right-hand point breaks to the beaches of Ventura and beyond, Alexis turned challenges into opportunities, redefining what it meant to be a goofy-footer in a world dominated by regular-foot surfers. His competitive career took him to iconic surf spots around the globe — Bali’s G-Land, Hawai‘i’s North Shore, Australia’s Bells Beach — and left an indelible mark wherever he paddled out.

But Alexis wasn’t content to simply ride waves; he wanted to document them in ways no one had ever seen before. Armed with a VHS camcorder and an insatiable curiosity, he founded Stormproof Films in 1991. Over the next decade, he produced more than four dozen surf films that captured not just the sport but the culture surrounding it. His underground classic Good ’n’ Plenty became a touchstone for surf enthusiasts, blending high-performance surfing with raw authenticity.

Alexis didn’t stop there. His lens extended beyond the ocean to snow-covered peaks and urban skate parks, chronicling the rise of extreme sports with an eye for detail that was both gritty and poetic. His 2008 book Shutterspeed remains a time capsule of this era — a stunning visual journey through surfing’s golden age and the birth of snowboarding culture. From Bruce Irons at Pipeline to Teahupoʻo’s monstrous barrels in Tahiti, Alexis captured moments that were as breathtaking as they were fleeting.

In Los Angeles during the late ’90s and early 2000s, Alexis expanded his creative horizons into commercial directing and short films like Apocalypse Knowles and Pure Funk. His ability to infuse energy and originality into every project made him a sought-after collaborator among independent filmmakers and artists.

Credit: Courtesy

Alexis lived life boldly and unapologetically on his own terms — a fearless adventurer who embraced risk both in sport and art. Friends remember him as “a Santa Barbara Ripper,” combining power and grace on every wave he surfed. He was competitive yet deeply connected to the joy of riding waves for their own sake. His storytelling — whether through film or photography — was imbued with an infectious energy that inspired everyone around him.

Beyond his professional achievements, Alexis was a man of boundless creativity who found beauty in every corner of life. He was also a musician whose talents extended far beyond what most knew about him. His legacy is one of innovation, passion, and an unwavering commitment to living fully — a legacy that will inspire surfers, filmmakers, musicians, and dreamers for generations.

Alexis’s adventurous spirit and kind heart extended far beyond his talents. He was a loyal friend who brightened every room with his infectious smile and quick wit. He had a knack for making people feel seen and valued, always oﬀering encouragement or a listening ear when it was needed most. Alexis hung out with a close bunch of guys and gals, and the entire community of friends who made growing up in Montecito so special.

Though Alexis’s time with us was far too short, his legacy lives on in the memories he created with family and friends, the waves he conquered, and the stories he shared through his art. He taught us all to live with passion, embrace creativity, and find beauty in every moment.

Alexis is survived by his mother, Tamara; his siblings, Giselle, Marina, Kinka, Frederick, and Xochil; and nephews as well as countless friends around the world who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Alexis’s beautiful life will be celebrated during a memorial service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Montecito, on Wednesday, May 28, 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Anchor Rose, Santa Barbara Harbor, Friday, May 30, 5-10 p.m. A Memorial Paddle-Out takes place at Leadbetter Beach, Saturday, May 31, 1 p.m. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe account set up in Alexis’s honor: gofund.me/f12a1b7a. For more information, email rsvp2025@gmail.com.

Ride on forever, Alexis — you’ve left tracks on waves and hearts alike that will never fade.