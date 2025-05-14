Mother and Daughter Arrested for Nearly 20 Years of Theft

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Carpinteria, Calif. – A mother and daughter duo have been arrested for nearly 20 years of theft totaling over $550,000 in embezzled funds. In February 2025, Sheriff’s detectives began investigating a report of theft from a financial services business in the 6100-block of Carpinteria Avenue. Through their investigation, detectives learned that 63-year-old Delia Guerrero had been embezzling money from her employer as far back as 2006. Detectives also learned that Guerrero’s daughter, 43-year-old Delilah Strother was also involved in the thefts.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, detectives, along with Oxnard Police served a warrant at the suspects’ residence in the 2000-block of Pamela Street in Oxnard where both Strother and Guerrero were taken into custody. Both suspects were booked at the Main Jail for felonies including embezzlement over $400, grand theft, conspiracy, false impersonation, and aggravated white-collar crime with a loss of over $100,000. Each suspect is being held with a bail of $750,000.