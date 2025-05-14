NatureTrack Foundation Named 2025 Organization of the Year by AEOE

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From left to right: Estrella Risinger (Executive Director, AEOE), Abby Pickens, Sue Eisaguirre, , Dennis Nord, and Chandra Romano at the AEOE Statewide Conference at Walker Creek Ranch in Petaluma, where NatureTrack Foundation was honored as the 2025 Organization of the Year. | Credit: Courtesy

Buellton, CA – May 14, 2025 — The Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education (AEOE), in partnership with Ten Strands and the California Environmental Literacy Initiative (CAELI), has named NatureTrack Foundation the 2025 Organization of the Year in recognition of its outstanding work in environmental education and expanding equitable access to nature for all.

Environmental Education Organization of the Year Award, given annually, recognizes an outstanding organization that is advancing the impact of environmental and outdoor education in California in a meaningful way by offering innovative programs, following research-based best practices, and promoting equitable access to environmental learning.

The award was presented at AEOE’s annual statewide conference, held May 2 – 4 at Walker Creek Ranch in Petaluma, California. The three-day event convened more than 200 outdoor and environmental education professionals from across the state for hands-on workshops, peer learning, and community building under the theme “Rooted in Resilience: Cultivating Connection Through Outdoor Learning.”

NatureTrack’s Sue Eisaguirre (Founder and Executive Director), Dennis Nord (Executive Board Member and Volunteer Docent), Abby Pickens (Program Director), and Chandra Romano (Volunteer Docent) attended the conference and accepted the award during the Saturday awards ceremony.

“This recognition from AEOE is incredibly affirming,” said Eisaguirre. “NatureTrack is built on the belief that nature is for everyone—no matter your age or ability. Being acknowledged by our peers for advancing access and inclusion in environmental education is both humbling and inspiring.”

Founded in 2011, NatureTrack has served more than 50,000 K–12 students through cost-free, curriculum-aligned outdoor field trips in Santa Barbara County. In addition to its K-12 program, NatureTrack created the NatureTrack Trax program to ensure that wheelchair users can independently access and enjoy trails, beaches, and outdoor learning spaces using Freedom Trax all-terrain mobility devices.

AEOE Executive Director Estrella Risinger, who presented the award, commended NatureTrack for its leadership in making nature more inclusive. “NatureTrack is a model of how environmental education can be both meaningful and accessible,” said Risinger. “Their programs demonstrate the transformative power of connecting with nature—no matter your background or ability.”

About NatureTrack Foundation:

NatureTrack Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Buellton, CA. It provides cost-free outdoor field trips for K-12 students and operates the NatureTrack Trax program, which gives wheelchair users access to trails, beaches, and natural spaces through all-terrain devices. Its mission is to connect people to nature and inspire stewardship of the natural world.

About AEOE:

The Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education (AEOE) is California’s leading professional association supporting outdoor and environmental educators. Through advocacy, professional development, and community building, AEOE works to create a more inclusive and environmentally literate future.