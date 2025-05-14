Santa Barbara High School Student Wins National Calligraphy Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Presley Krintzman, a high school student at Santa Barbara High School, has been named a winner in the prestigious national 2025 Graceful Envelope Contest, hosted by the Washington Calligraphers Guild. Presley’s envelope design, created in response to this year’s theme “Go Fourth,” was selected as a top entry in the Grades 9–12 division. The judges appreciated Presley’s careful thought, ingenious design, artistic creativity, and calligraphic skill in conveying this year’s theme.

The Graceful Envelope Contest celebrates the art of lettering and envelope design, encouraging young artists and calligraphers across the nation and world to express creativity through hand-crafted mail art. Presley’s winning envelope features a dramatic and symbolic rendering of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, reimagined in vivid colors and expressive calligraphy.

This year’s judges were:

Lisa Hutchinson, Scribble Savvy Calligraphy

Becky Larimer, White House calligrapher, 2014 to present

Jenny Nicholson, Calligrapher, Presidential Appointments, U.S. Department of State

“This is a major accomplishment,” said Brandon Teris, Calligraphy Instructor at Santa Barbara High School. “Presley’s dedication to the craft of calligraphy and her ability to combine symbolism, precision, and design is truly inspiring. We’re thrilled to see her work recognized on an international level.”

The Graceful Envelope Contest is sponsored annually by the Washington Calligraphers Guild in collaboration with the National Association of Letter Carriers. Winning entries are celebrated for their artistic merit, creativity, and skillful interpretation of each year’s theme.

Presley’s work will be featured alongside other winners on the Guild’s website: https://calligraphersguild.org

About Santa Barbara High School’s Calligraphy Program:

The calligraphy program at Santa Barbara High School introduces students to the fine art of hand lettering and design, blending historical technique with personal expression. Students develop fluency in letterforms, layout, and creative composition while contributing to both local and national artistic communities.