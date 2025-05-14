Unity Shoppe Welcomes Cory T. Baker and Michael Figueroa to Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — [April 8th, 2025] — Unity Shoppe is proud to announce the appointment of Cory T. Baker and Michael Figueroa to its esteemed Board of Directors. Both bring extensive professional expertise and a deep commitment to community service, strengthening Unity Shoppe’s leadership team.

Cory T. Baker, an attorney at Price, Postel & Parma LLP, maintains a broad civil litigation practice spanning commercial and business litigation, real estate, and employment and labor law, among other areas. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, Mr. Baker has earned certifications from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution and the Palmer Center for Entrepreneurship and the Law. He is also a published legal writer and active mentor in legal education programs.

Originally from Southern California, Mr. Baker has proudly called Santa Barbara home since 2009. Reflecting on his new role, he shared:

“At its core, Unity Shoppe is about more than just providing resources—it’s about creating a community where every person facing hardship feels valued and supported. I am honored to be part of an organization that works tirelessly to foster resilience and self-sufficiency, ensuring that everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive in such a tangible and respectful way.”

Michael Figueroa, a seasoned business relationship manager with over 13 years at Chumash Enterprises, most recently serving as Business Relationship Manager, brings a wealth of experience in fostering partnerships and driving community-focused initiatives. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara, he is also an avid supporter of Unity Shoppe and its mission to uplift individuals and families in need. Michael shared:

“I’m honored and excited to be serving on the Board of the Unity Shoppe. Any assistance I can offer in helping to guide this wonderful organization in the unparalleled good they do for our community is my goal. I also am excited to work alongside the other Board members, who bring a myriad of experience and expertise.”

Their leadership and insight will be instrumental as Unity Shoppe continues to grow its impact across the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cory and Michael to the Board,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “Their professional achievements and deep dedication to service align perfectly with our mission to help local families, seniors, and individuals in crisis with dignity and compassion.”

Cory and Michael join a dedicated team of board members including:

• Susan Rodriguez, Chairperson

• Patti Boucher, Vice Chair

• Jonatha King, Secretary

• Reed Spangler, Treasurer

• Catherine H. Macaulay, CPA, Director

• Lauren Davis, Director

• David Edelman, Director

• Donnie Feller, Director

• Bibi Moezzi, Director

• Irene Rhodes, Director

Exciting News: Formation of Unity Shoppe’s Advisory Board

Unity Shoppe is also proud to announce the creation of its all-new Advisory Board. We are honored to share that Kenneth Kahn and legendary singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins are the first two distinguished members to join. Their leadership, vision, and lifelong dedication to the Santa Barbara community will beinstrumental in helping guide Unity Shoppe’s future initiatives and broaden its impact.

About Unity Shoppe:

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing comprehensive support to individuals and families in need while promoting self-sufficiency and community involvement. Through its innovative programs and compassionate services, Unity Shoppe has become a beacon of hope for thousands across California.