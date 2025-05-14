Veggie Rescue’s Gathering for Good Raises Over $100,000 to Help Fight Hunger in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Tom Shepherd and Kyleen Dawson, Tom farms at Folded Hills, one of the first farms that Veggie Rescue volunteers gleaned from | Credit: Courtesy

From left to right, Kim Busch (Folded Hills owner), Steve Palmer, Terry Delaney, and Lisa Palmer | Credit: Courtesy

Terry Delaney, with event guests raising their hands as he shared that “many hands make work light” | Credit: Courtesy

On May 1, Veggie Rescue marked 15 years of impact with its Gathering for Good celebration at the stunning Folded Hills Winery and Farmstead in Gaviota. The event honored founder Terry Delaney, whose vision launched an organization that has rescued and donated over 4 million pounds of fresh food to nonprofits serving individuals facing hunger throughout Santa Barbara County.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of hosts Kim and Andy Busch—who donated the venue, wines, and food—the event brought together community members, supporters, and sponsors to celebrate Veggie Rescue’s mission and raise critical funds. The evening featured a lively live auction led by auctioneer Tina Ballue, delicious bites donated by local restaurants, and a moving tribute to Delaney by Operations Manager Peter Litwiler.

Veggie Rescue extends heartfelt thanks to all event guests, donors, and sponsors including 50 Carrot Sponsors: Balay Ko Foundation, Mechanics Bank, Rio Vista Chevrolet, Solomon Hills, and the SY Band of Chumash Indians Foundation; and 25 Carrot Sponsors: Linda Stafford Burrows, New Frontiers Market, the SY Foundation–Nagler Family Funds, and Kevin & Janessa Van Vechten.

Restaurant donors included Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, El Rancho Market, Giorgio’s at Parkway, the Hitching Post, Pico Restaurant, Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch, and Whiskey N Rye.

Santa Barbara County has the second highest poverty rate of California’s 58 counties, and hunger remains closely tied to poverty. With recent federal budget cuts straining local nonprofits, the need for fresh, healthy food is rising. Veggie Rescue’s work to reduce food waste and nourish those facing hunger is now more vital than ever.

Thanks to generous guests and supporters, Gathering for Good raised over $100,000 to help meet this growing need.