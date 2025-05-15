Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Supports Vital Nutrition Program for Santa Ynez Valley Cancer Patients

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – For the third consecutive year, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach a $12,000 grant supporting their Meals on Wheels program. This program aids cancer patients residing in the Santa Ynez Valley, including the communities of Santa Ynez, Solvang, Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, and Los Alamos.

Many cancer patients face unique dietary challenges during their treatment, which can lead to malnutrition. The Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach Meals on Wheels program plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges by providing meals specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of cancer patients and by assisting patients with grocery shopping. The organization emphasizes the importance of nutrition for overall health and strives to deliver easy and delicious meal options.

In 2024, the Cancer Foundation’s grant helped the Meals on Wheels program deliver 3,744 nutritious meals to 24 cancer patients. While most of these meals are soups, the Meals on Wheels program also offers heartier options and meals for caregivers, which include soup, salad, and bread.

“With a sole focus on providing support for cancer-related programs, the Cancer Foundation fills a unique role in our county,” shared Cancer Foundation Executive Director Lori Willis. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, we are pleased to ensure that residents of the Santa Ynez Valley can access quality programs as they journey with, through and beyond cancer.”

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is the leading fundraising and grantmaking non-profit organization dedicated to cancer care in Santa Barbara County. By awarding grants to programs like Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach, the Foundation helps to ensure that cancer patients receive the support they need close to home.

For more information about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, visit http://www.cfsb.org.

For more information about the Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach Meals on Wheels program, visit http://www.syvcommunityoutreach.org/meals-on-wheels/.