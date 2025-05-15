Dancing Through the Decades: Friendship Center Hosts Joyful Senior Prom for Older Adults Living with Dementia

Los comunicados de prensa se publican en Independent.com as como un servicio comunitario gratuito.

On April 30, Friendship Center transformed its space into a scene of elegance, joy, and timeless tunes as nearly 90 members, loved ones, and community supporters came together for a special Senior Prom—a free celebration designed to provide a fun outing for members living with dementia and their loved ones in a safe environment.

This unforgettable afternoon offered members and their guests a chance to dine, dance, and reconnect with the magic of music and companionship. Attendees arrived dressed in their “prom best,” and thanks to a little pre-event pampering—complete with makeovers and fresh haircuts—members felt and looked their best for the occasion.

Held outdoors on the grounds of Friendship Center in Santa Barbara, the dance floor was alive for hours with laughter, movement, and melodies that sparked fond memories. DJ Darla Bea spun a lively playlist of nostalgic hits that had guests of all ages twirling and singing along.

“This event was about more than music and dancing,” said Justine Casady, marketing and events coordinator at Friendship Center. “It was about creating moments of joy, dignity, and connection for our members and their families. The smiles and hugs said it all.”

The success of the event was made possible by the generous support of local partners and volunteers, including the Montecito Rotary Club, Montecito Bank & Trust, First American Title, Richie’s Barber Shop, PacWest Blooms, and of course, DJ Darla Bea. Their contributions—from beautiful floral arrangements to stylish hair styling services—helped bring a sense of occasion and celebration to every detail.

Friendship Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate daytime care for older adults living with dementia, supporting both members and their families. Events like the Senior Prom offer a powerful reminder of the importance of community and the joy that comes from shared experiences.

To learn more about Friendship Center’s programs and how to support their mission, visit http://www.friendshipcentersb.org.