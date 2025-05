I really enjoyed two articles in this week’s Independent. The first, “ Team Shellphish Dives Deep into Cybersecurity ” by Emma Eckert, and the second, “ April 1904: The Whole World Was Watching ” by Cheri Rae. Both were well written, informative, and enjoyable to read. Thanks for the great writing.

