Santa Maria, CA April 26, 2025— During the festive opening night celebration of PCPA’s production of Waitress, the PCPA Foundation proudly presented a check for $240,000 to support the ongoing work of the Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

The PCPA Foundation is committed to raising funds to support PCPA through legacy contributions. This generous gift will bolster PCPA’s essential general operations, including the production of award-winning shows, scholarships for students, and engaging community outreach programs.

“We are profoundly grateful for the enormous support of the PCPA Foundation. Foundation is not just a word that technically describes the identity of an organization – it truly reflects the long-standing support upon which PCPA is able to build its positive impact in service to the community from our stages,” said PCPA Artistic Director/Dean Mark Booher. “At our best, the Theatre brings together what makes life enjoyable and what makes life meaningful. The PCPA Foundation continues its decades-long commitment to the health of the theatre and to supporting the good life here on the Central Coast.”

“The PCPA Foundation is thankful to our legacy donors who made this incredible gift possible. This gift will have a profound impact on the artistry and training at PCPA.” Said PCPA Foundation President Dene Hurlbert.

Established in 1995, the PCPA Foundation is made up of dedicated professionals and philanthropists who work throughout the year to support PCPA. The PCPA Foundation Endowment Fund is financed through planned giving and legacy gifts, with 5% of the endowment distributed annually to PCPA to supplement its current operating budget.

For more information on the PCPA Foundation, contact Glen Quiring at foundation@pcpa.org