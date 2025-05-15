Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 15, 2025 – Are you ready? We are gearing up for a fun and interactive event for all ages to celebrate National Public Works Week locally in Goleta this upcoming Wednesday, May 21st, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Market Place Drive). While there are many reasons to attend this event, some highlights include the popular Touch-A-Truck section, interactive games, and a chance to meet the Public Works professionals and partner agencies who are working in your neighborhoods.

Here are the Touch-A-Truck vehicles that will be there for the kids to climb on:

Electric Load Tractor (Goleta Water District)

Assisted Side Loader (MarBorg)

Vactor Combination Sewer Cleaning Truck (Goleta Sanitary District)

Street Sweeper (Goleta West Sanitary District)

CCTV Sewer Inspection Truck (Goleta West Sanitary District)

Flail Mower (City of Goleta Streets & Parks Maintenance)

There will also be games, information tables, and giveaways. City staff will be available at information tables to provide information on:

Capital Improvement Program Projects

Traffic Development and Engineering

Parks and Open Space

Street Maintenance

Environmental Services

Parks and Recreation

Senior Programs

Goleta Valley Library

Ready SBC

And more!

Make sure to stop by the Public Works table to pick up a Live • Work • Play sticker and use it to get a free cup of coffee at Anna’s Bakery or a free soda from Los Agaves or Mesa Burger. Thank you to our local businesses for partnering with us!

We appreciate your support of the dedicated professionals who keep our city running daily and who are there, standing by, ready to respond when an emergency arises. For more information about Goleta Public Works, go to http://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works.