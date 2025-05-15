Santa Barbara City College Welcomes Community to 76th Annual Commencement Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 14, 2025 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is proud to announce its 76th Annual Commencement Ceremony, to be held on Friday, May 23, at 5 p.m. at the college’s La Playa Stadium. This cherished event marks the culmination of years of hard work and academic achievement, and SBCC warmly welcomes the community — including families and friends of graduates — to join in this special celebration.



SBCC will confer more than 3,833 degrees to around 1,535 graduating students across a wide range of disciplines, recognizing their academic accomplishments and resilience. The ceremony will include inspiring speeches, student recognitions and heartfelt moments as graduates cross the stage.



“As a kid from a truck-driver household, I used to think commencement stages were reserved for straight-A prodigies,” shared SBCC Commencement Student Speaker Anthony Colin. “My remarks will push back on that myth and show how being the ‘out-of-place’ person can create room for others to follow.”



Event Details

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. (Members of the media asked to be on the field by 4:30 p.m)

Location: SBCC La Playa Stadium, Santa Barbara, CA

Parking: Free on West Campus lots and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Street Closures: Please note that Loma Alta Drive will be closed at 4 p.m. for event safety and logistics.



Please refer to our Commencement Campus Map for Location logistics.



“Commencement is a moment of great pride for our students, their families, and the SBCC community,” said SBCC Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the achievements of our remarkable graduates.”



Guests are encouraged to arrive early due to parking and seating limitations. The ceremony will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Details can be found on the SBCC website at sbcc.edu/studentlife/commencement-2025.php.



About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).