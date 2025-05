A nine-foot-tall bronze likeness of tRump, reportedly costing six figures, was recently displayed in West Palm Beach. Crafted by a Montecito resident, it was presented to the undeserving president with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, a far more honest tribute has stood quietly since 2017 on Palm Avenue, a replica costing a single figure, made by a longtime Carpinteria resident. Unlike the polished bronze idol, this version captures the essence of the real tRump: a true fraud.