Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 16, 2025 – The City of Goleta would like to remind our community that the 3rd Annual Senior Expo is happening THIS Wednesday, May 21 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This is a great opportunity for seniors and caregivers to get important resources and information all in one convenient place. This free event connects seniors and their families to opportunities, benefits and resources located throughout the community.

The Senior Expo will feature a wide variety of organizations and businesses providing informational tables with resources that specialize in senior services. Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the duration of the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to: connect with local organizations; discover valuable resources; attend informative presentations; and network.

While attending the Senior Expo, stop by and take a look at the new Senior Lounge that re-opened in April 2025. The Senior Lounge is part of the Goleta Community Center’s (GCC) Senior Program (ages 55+). The lounge offers members a comfortable and inviting environment to socialize, relax and engage in activities. The Senior Program also includes classes and activities, community resources and information, and access to a free healthy lunch daily at the GCC through the Senior Nutrition Program (you do not need to be a member of the Senior Program to participate in the Senior Nutrition program). Learn more at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/SeniorProgram.

For questions about the Senior Expo or Senior Program, contact Dori Crolius, Senior Program Technician at dcrolius@cityofgoleta.org.

We hope to see you soon at the Goleta Community Center!