Sea Center Celebrates Final Payment for Solar Project 

The Sea Center proudly displays its commitment to sustainability and solar energy. | Credit: Sun Pacific Solar Electric

The Sea Center maximizes its rooftop real estate to draw power from the sun. | Credit: Sun Pacific Solar Electric

SANTA BARBARA, CA—On Thursday, May 15, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf celebrated the final payment financing the regional aquarium’s solar system. The $200,000 investment is expected to save the Museum $500,000 in future operating costs.

The system generates over 70,000 kilowatt hours per year, about 40% of the electric power used by the Sea Center. Over the project lifetime, it is projected to avoid the release of 1.7 million pounds of greenhouse gases. “This is a win for everyone,” stated Museum President & CEO Luke J. Swetland.

“This project exemplifies several of the Museum’s goals for the Central Coast,” continued Swetland. “Education concerning sea life protection and enhancement, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of pollution, and supporting California’s green energy goals. We are grateful to the charitable organizations, generous residents, and our contractors and others who have helped make this project feasible.”

The Museum and Sea Center gratefully acknowledge the support of their partners in this venture: Community Environmental Council, Asteri Solar, Sun Pacific Solar Electric Company, Mission Wealth, and Craig and Nancy Smith and their family. On the Museum’s staff, Sea Center Director Richard Smalldon, Director of Philanthropy Caroline Baker, and Business Development Officer Amal Zalatimo were important participants.

Seeking renewable energy sources was a natural fit for the Museum and Sea Center, which connects people to nature for the betterment of both. Both of the institution’s locations are certified as California Green Businesses at the highest Innovator level. The Sea Center’s panels were installed in 2019 through the CEC’s Solarize Nonprofit program. The Museum also installed a smaller array atop its Collections & Research Center to help generate the electric power used in Museum collections.

Visit sbnature.org/SeaCenter for more information about the facility’s public exhibits and support of education and conservation.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

The Sea Center hosts marine science exhibits, events, and educational programs. Thanks to a unique location on Stearns Wharf, this interactive regional aquarium offers close encounters with the biodiversity of the Santa Barbara Channel. The Sea Center is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org/SeaCenter.