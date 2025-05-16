Zavian Chappell Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for 2023 Murders of His Wife and Nephew

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Zavian Armone Chappell, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 23CR02778

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that the Honorable Judge Stephen Foley sentenced Zavian Chappell to 50 years to life in state prison, followed by two life sentences without the possibility of parole, which is the maximum sentence allowed by law. The sentence followed his conviction for two counts of first-degree murder with personal use of a firearm causing death, as well as a special circumstance that he committed multiple first-degree murders.

On April 30, 2023, 59-year-old Cassandra Chappell, and her nephew, 29-year-old Tyree Sims McPherson, were executed in their own home by Cassandra’s husband Zavian Chappell. Cassandra Chappell was a combat veteran, someone who heroically served her country in Desert Storm with the United States Army. She was physically disabled from serving her country. She was deeply rooted in her faith and committed to her family. Cassandra was a source of love and inspiration to those who knew and loved her. She raised her nephew with special needs, Tyree McPherson, from the time he was just four years old. To those who knew Tyree, he was a gentle friend, neighbor, and beloved family member who loved music and basketball.

In an act of ultimate cruelty and violence, Zavian Chappell forever shattered a community, leaving a tight-knit group of friends and family to mourn the unfathomable loss of Cassandra and Tyree. As Cassandra was dying on the floor, the defendant stood over her and said, “you don’t get no [expletive] ambulance. You get to die right here. Tyree gets to die right here.” The shocking senselessness of his actions and his true lack of remorse makes their deaths that much more devastating.

Today marks the culmination of two years of seeking justice on behalf of Cassandra, Tyree, their loved ones, and the Lompoc community. Family members shared with the court their heartbreak, their anguish, and the profound and lasting impact the loss of Cassandra and Tyree has had on them and on our community. Cassandra and Tyree’s family were present at every court appearance over the last two years and watched the trial unfold. They should be recognized for their bravery and their perseverance.

District Attorney John Savrnoch would like to thank and acknowledge the combined efforts of Detective Elizabeth Renner and the Lompoc Police Department, as well as investigators at the District Attorney’s Office, who worked tirelessly to bring the defendant to justice. He also thanks Senior Deputy District Attorneys Jordan Lockey and Lindsey Bittner for their hard work and dedication to achieving justice in this case.