Marcus Carbajal’s Two-Run Homer Lifts Dos Pueblos to 5-3 Victory Over Katella in Playoff Opener

Marcus Carbajal delivered a go ahead two-run homer in the top of the eleventh inning lifting the Dos Pueblos High baseball team to a 5-3 victory over Katella in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs.

Carbajal finished with a team-high three hits, in addition to his clutch bomb. The Chargers will now travel to Valencia for the second round on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Derek Brunet dazzled on the mound in relief, pitching six scoreless innings, which allowed Dos Pueblos to overcome an early 3-1 deficit.In the sixth inning, Xander Hadja hit a two-run homer that tied the score at 3-3.

Shane Grant earned the win for Dos Pueblos after taking over on the mound in extra innings. He allowed zero runs and zero hits in one and two-thirds innings.

Charlie Potter was a force offensively for Dos Pueblos with three hits. Taylor Young also chipped in two hits.