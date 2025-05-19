Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Held Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center in Santa Maria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, CA (May 16, 2025) — The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) celebrated the grand opening of its new Santa Maria facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 13th. The new location at 120 E Jones Street will serve as the new home of the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center, a cornerstone of CADA’s youth and family treatment services.

For many years, CADA’s Santa Maria team operated out of a small, aging building at 526 East Chapel Street. While the space was limited, it was filled with stories of resilience and recovery. The building may have been cramped, but it provided a lifeline for a countless number of youth and families seeking support during some of life’s most difficult moments. Despite physical constraints, the staff remained committed to delivering critical life-changing care.

Founded in 2001, the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers provide outpatient treatment for youth ages 10–21 who are struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. CADA operates Centers in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria, serving youth and families across the county.

Now, with the opening of the new facility, CADA can expand its reach and services in North County. The larger, more functional space will allow for enhanced programming, improved accessibility, and a more welcoming environment for clients and families.

“This new facility represents more than just bricks and mortar, it’s a promise to the youth and families of Santa Maria that they are seen, valued, and supported,” said Victoria Rightmire, Executive Director of CADA. “With this expanded space, we are deepening our commitment to helping young people heal, grow, and build brighter futures.”

To learn more about the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers and CADA’s full range of services, please visit cadasb.org.

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit http://www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.