Local Track and Field Standouts Perform Admirably at CIF-SS Finals

Several Santa Barbara area track and field athletes represented their schools at the CIF-SS Finals on Saturday at Moorpark high school.

Santa Barbara High led the way with three athletes who performed well and will move on to the Masters meet, including Elina Stump, Carter Battle and Malachi Johnston.

Stump, who is only a sophomore, took first place in the division 2 long jump with a leap of 18’ 7.25” and second in the triple jump with a mark of 38′ 1″. She also added a second place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.89.

Battle finished tied for sixth place in the high jump after clearing 6 ‘4″. He already captured the Santa Barbara High school record earlier this season by jumping 6’ 8.25” at the Arcadia Invitational.

Johnston continued his productive junior season with a fourth place finish in the shot put. His mark was 50’ 9.5”

Ethan Ball of San Marcos High finished second in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.43 and will advance to the Masters meet. In addition, both Dalton Shupe and RJ Robles cleared 13-2 in the pole vault for San Marcos.

Cullen Gully finished fourth in the Division 2 1600 meter with a personal record of 4:13.11. He also set a PR in the 800 meter with a time of 1:57.28 and finished in seventh place.

In Division 4, Carpinteria’s Melanie Avalos medaled in both the shot put and discus for the Warriors, throwing 35-1 to take sixth in the shot put and registering a mark of 113-9 in the discus for fifth place.

Nathan Carillo also competed for the Warriors, tying for seventh place after clearing 10-2 in the pole vault.