We are looking forward to another year of music, art, and spontaneity in our downtown. Pianos on State artist entry opens June 1st!

PIANOS ON STATE is an interactive public art and music experience that takes place each October. This year the pianos will be reside on State Street between September 30 – October 19th the streets of Santa Barbara.

The application period is June 1 – July 10th with guidelines and application link found at pianosonstate.com/apply. This year, the Arts Collaborative has decided to challenge artists to create designs using the theme of Time. Piano-painting takes place at the Community Arts Workshop gathering artists of all styles, trading tips and information, and making art together.

As a public art program, this is an opportunity for emerging and professional artists alike to showcase their work through a unique project. Individual artists and collaborative teams are both eligible, though teams must use one application.

Artists or artist teams whose designs are chosen will be given a $650 stipend to purchase materials of their choice for a designated piano. Artists will be given a space at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) to paint pianos. All pianos will be provided and transported by the Pianos On State team. Participating artists will be recognized on the Pianos On State Street website, piano banners, and all other marketing and publicity materials.

PIANOS ON STATE is collaboratively organized by: The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative, The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, City of Santa Barbara, The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, and Downtown Santa Barbara

More Information and Application