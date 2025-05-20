Central Coast Community Energy Seeks Community Advisory Council Members 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTEREY, Calif., May 20, 2025 – Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) today announced the availability of five open seats on its volunteer Community Advisory Council (CAC), an advisory body that serves as a vital link between the agency and the diverse communities it serves. The open seats include three in Santa Barbara County, one in San Luis Obispo County, and one in San Benito County. Altogether, the CAC is comprised of 15 individuals representing Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties.

The CAC provides input and guidance to 3CE’s staff and plays an essential role in shaping community outreach, energy program design, and policy recommendations. Members serve three-year terms and are expected to bring thoughtful, community-centered perspectives to support 3CE’s mission.

“Our CAC members bring local knowledge, fresh ideas, and an on-the-ground perspective that strengthens our work,” said Catherine Stedman, 3CE Chief Communications Officer. “They help us stay connected and responsive to the communities we serve.”

3CE’s mission includes:

Advancing the transition to clean, renewable energy

Offering reliable, community-governed electricity service

Investing in local solutions that drive economic and environmental benefits

Applications will be reviewed by selection committees made up of 3CE Policy Board members representing the counties with current CAC vacancies. Committee recommendations will be voted on by 3CE’s full Policy Board at their September 18, 2025 meeting. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by June 6, 2025.

Applications are available by clicking here or by request via email or mail, and may be returned by email, along with any questions or inquiries to boardclerk@3ce.org or mailed to:

Central Coast Community Energy

Attn: Heather Vowell, Clerk of the Board

70 Garden Court, Suite 300

Monterey, CA 93940

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is governed by local officials who represent the communities served by the agency and serves more than 1.2 million people throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. Revenue generated by 3CE supports the transition to carbon-free power and is invested locally through innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.