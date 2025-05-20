Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 19, 2025 – It’s National Public Works Week (May 18 – 24) and what better time to join the City in showing your appreciation for our Goleta Public Works team. Public Works is responsible for so many aspects of our daily life including the City’s infrastructure, parks and open spaces, street maintenance, storm water management, solid waste and environmental services, engineering, and capital improvement projects. The Goleta City Council will recognize National Public Works Week with a proclamation at its City Council meeting tomorrow tonight, May 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “Public Works staff work hard behind-the-scenes to provide essential services and keep our city running. They are always there in an emergency taking care of street flooding, downed trees and whatever else arises. I love that National Public Works Week puts them in the spotlight to receive the recognition they deserve.”

Public Works Director Luz “Nina” Buelna said, “With seven divisions and 33 skilled staff, Goleta Public Works delivers essential services that support daily life and make our community great—often behind the scenes, but always in ways our residents see and feel.”

The Department of Public Works is responsible for a wide range of services and projects. The City of Goleta owns over 100 parcels; many of the properties are parks and open spaces with a total area of approximately 515 acres. Below is a list of assets that Public Works manages:

85 Center-lane Miles of Roadway

17 Bridges

36 Traffic Signals and 16 other Traffic Devices

1,400 LED Streetlights

16 Parks and 14 Open Spaces

14,000 City Trees (approximately 8,000 Street Trees and 6,000 Park Trees)

12 Creeks

2 Miles of Coastline

Storm Drain Infrastructure including storm drainpipes, manholes, and drainage inlets

Public Works also maintains roadway medians and traffic control signs in addition to 17.4 million square feet of pavement and approximately 110 linear miles of curb, gutter, and sidewalks. Learn more about our Public Works Department here: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works.

Join us this Wednesday, May 21, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. to celebrate Public Works Week. This is a free interactive family-friendly community event taking place at the Camino Real Marketplace (7004 Market Place Drive).

You can express your support for Goleta Public Works by sending an email to PIO@cityofgoleta.org or leaving a comment on the City’s Facebook page (facebook.com/cityofgoleta).

Thank you, Goleta Public Works, for all you do!