In Memoriam: Daniel Thomas Protheroe 1952–2025

Daniel Protheroe was a beloved local recording engineer in Santa Barbara for decades, and he was the love of my life during our 34 years of marriage. Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, he emerged as a prominent recording engineer and musician in the area, particularly at Santa Barbara Sound. A sensitive soul, Daniel navigated life with an open heart. He pursued a passionate and creative journey, aiming to convey beauty and a wide range of storytelling through his music.

Daniel dedicated 54 years to music and his recording career. While still in high school, his group signed with Uni Records. As the band’s popularity increased, they secured a recording contract with Columbia Records. He also worked as a studio musician at Hollywood studios, including Columbia, MGM, A&M, Gold Star, and various other independent studios. From 1971 to 1975, he was involved with Two Dot Enterprises in Ojai, which later evolved into Two Dot Enterprises in Santa Barbara, known as Santa Barbara Sound, collaborating with talented artists such as Jimmy Messina and Christopher Cross, among other producers. His expertise in engineering and unique musical style attracted the attention of notable artists. He created and constructed a 24-track MIDI studio for Christopher Cross. He worked as his engineer for album recordings, global advertising campaigns, and feature film soundtracks while managing sound engineering at significant concerts.

He partnered with renowned acoustics expert George Augspurger from Perceptions Inc. to develop a new studio that integrated several of Daniel’s inventive design ideas. This proved to be a success, attracting notable artists such as the Beach Boys, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Don Henley from The Eagles, Kenny Loggins, Jimmy Messina, Joe Cocker, Jackson Browne, Burl Ives, Michael McDonald, Jonathan Winters, Herbie Hancock, Airto Moriera, Flora Purim, Randy Tico, Lorin Green, Tommy Fitzgerald, and producers Phil Ramone, Bill Shima, and Tom Dowd, along with many other illustrious artists, recording labels, and producers. He transformed a small existing studio into a professional 16-track facility. The updated studio has welcomed world-renowned artists such as Michael Parks, actor/recording artist Jimi Hendricks, and the legendary Van Dyke Parks.

From 1988 to 1990, he was Christopher Cross’s engineer. Meanwhile, from 1986 to 1990, independent engineer, producer, and acoustic consultant “Ace” Protheroe recorded many albums for labels including Flying Fish, Concord Jazz, Virgin, and others. He also provided consulting services for Rolling Thunder Studios and several artists’ advanced home studios.

Daniel moved to the Pacific Northwest for a 30-year career at Sage Arts Recording Studio with Ed Littlefield, recording numerous albums for Marley’s Ghost and others. From 1991 to2019, Daniel held the position of chief sound engineer at Sage Arts Recording Studio. In the initial years, he renovated the studio and recorded multiple early albums for Ghost, working alongside various musicians who had accompanied him from Santa Barbara. With Ed’s encouragement and backing, Daniel envisioned and co-constructed the recording studio he had always dreamed of. This multimillion-dollar recording studio is renowned as one of the best in the world. Daniel realized his dream!

Regrettably, he never recorded there; years earlier, he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s bone marrow cancer, impacting his health and limiting his ability to endure long sessions. Consequently, he withdrew from recording. Eventually, Daniel found solace in a lakeside home, focusing on music, health, and the beauty of nature. I was by his side as Daniel courageously battled a second type of bone marrow cancer for 11 years. He remained engaged in creativity until the end, writing songs, producing music, and exploring self-expression.

Daniel frequently offered this important perspective: “Many individuals seek perfection before sharing their art or music, which often hinders their ability to begin. Perfection is impossible; instead, focus on progress. It’s more beneficial to concentrate on creating and viewing your work as a snapshot of your current artistic skills. While you will keep enhancing your abilities, it’s essential to take that initial step and trust in yourself rather than await the mythical, elusive perfect moment.”

Daniel was an extraordinary gift to all. He illuminated the world with his smile and music. His smile enveloped you like a comforting embrace, and his music resonated in your heart.

Daniel leaves a legacy deeply woven with music, positively impacting many lives through his generosity and love. Evaluating his legacy based solely on his music, albums, or the artists he worked with is challenging; the true measure lies in his profound influence on others. Through his art, Daniel cherished life and inspired numerous individuals, from appreciative musicians to devoted friends. As a Zen recording engineer, he demonstrated how to unlock everyone’s potential. His extraordinary talent uplifts those around him, whether at the recording console or beyond, by supporting both loved ones and strangers. He was so kind to everyone. Above all, his profound affection for his family and cherished pets was his greatest treasure.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Penny; his sister Lori; numerous nephews and nieces; and a vast circle of friends worldwide who have been touched by his music. His departure leaves a profound emptiness that we will fill with our love for him. Daniel, you will forever be treasured and kept close in our hearts.