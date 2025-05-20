SBCC School of Extended Learning Students Offer  Community Comfort via Aprons and Quilts

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 20, 2025 — The SBCC School of Extended Learning’s Home Economics programs are doing much more than sewing and quilting … they’re giving back to community members who are struggling with illness and other life challenges.

After discovering that local clinics did not have aprons available for patients, SBCC sewing instructors Judi Brooks and Emily Adams asked for volunteers and got students to work making colorful aprons from leftover fabric and ribbon. Dozens have been donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of SB and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and will be available to UCLA as well.

SEL also offers tuition-free Patchwork and Quilting classes through its Home Economics program. Students create hand-crafted quilts to be donated to Fostering Friends through the local Quilt Guild. These quilts make it full-circle back to SBCC students who have been in foster care.

“We quilters love to make quilts,” says quilting instructor Ranell Hansen. “We also love to give quilts to people we love. But after we have given quilts to all the kids and grandkids and have a houseful of quilts ourselves, and we still love making quilts, we need to find people who would treasure a handmade work of art that can also keep them warm at night.

“Each semester in Patchwork and Quilting,” she continues, “I choose a pattern for a quilt block. Anyone in class who would like to participate makes that block in their favorite colors. We then put all of the blocks together, quilt and bind them, and look for a recipient.”

The local Quilt Guild, Coastal Quilters of Santa Barbara and Goleta, donates quilts to a program called Fostering Friends. The program, through The Assistance League of Santa Barbara, currently aids SBCC students who have been in foster care with necessary supplies to help them stay in school and enjoy a better quality of life.

“Now, a handmade quilt may not add to the academic performance of a student, but we are sure that their quality of life will be up there with the stars!” says Hansen.

The School of Extended Learning (SEL) offers tuition-free individualized sewing classes through its Home Economics program. Community members are encouraged to check out SEL’s tuition-free classes offered in a variety of subjects including Home Economics, Career Skills, English as a Second Language, Creative English, Creative Music, Health & Safety, and more.

Summer 2025 classes start June 9 and registration for both credit and noncredit programs is currently open. Classes start Apply/sign up for classes at SEL.SBCC.EDU.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).