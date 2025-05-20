Women’s Economic Ventures Announces the Appointment of Five New Board Members

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara and Ventura, CA– Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), a leading local organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of women, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. These individuals bring diverse expertise, leadership experience and a deep commitment to gender, racial and economic equity, further strengthening WEV’s ability to transform lives and build a resilient community, one small business at a time.

The new board members are:

Stephanie Conell, Senior Director at Extend Inc

Kacey Moore, President/Founder, KM Consulting

Andria Martinez Cohen, Director, Growth America

Megan Karsh, Organizational Consultant

Chris Hansson, Senior Relationship Manager, Pacific Premier Bank

“We are excited to continue expanding the WEV Board to include this talented and engaged group of individuals. They each possess a unique set of skillsets to help guide WEV’s strategy in the coming years as we continue to meet the evolving needs of the community we serve, and their proven passion for our mission will be invaluable,“ said WEV’s CEO, Nicki Parr.

About Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV), http://www.wevonline.org

Women’s Economic Ventures is a nonprofit dedicated to the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start or grow a business or improve their business and financial skills. WEV provides a full range of small business support – including classes, consulting, and funding – as well as financial literacy programs in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV’s focus is on women, it welcomes everyone into the WEV community. Business courses, programs and loans are provided in both English and Spanish.



Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and small business advisory services to more than 20,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV has made more than $10 million in small business loans and grants and helped nearly 6,000 local businesses start or expand, generating an estimated $598 million in annual sales and sustaining or creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Center and Microlender, as well as a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

To support WEV’s work, please visit http://www.wevonline.org/support.