Santa Barbara, CA, May 20, 2025 – At 6:44 am on June 29, 1925, a powerful earthquake devastated Santa Barbara, taking the lives of eleven people and destroying or damaging much of downtown. It was a pivotal moment in the City’s history that brought the community together, sharing resources and space to support one another through the aftermath, and out of the debris emerged the Spanish Colonial Revival architecture of today’s Santa Barbara.

Many City residents spent the rest of the summer sleeping outdoors in fear of the aftershocks that rolled periodically through the city. Meanwhile, City officials looked for ways to use this tragedy to improve Santa Barbara. Stricter building codes were enforced on new construction, and commercial buildings on State Street were required to conform to a Spanish-Moorish Revival style of architecture. The headline of the day was, “Spanish Architecture to Rise from Ruins.” The results of their efforts are evident in the distinctive look that has made Santa Barbara a popular tourist destination ever since.

The EQ25 Alliance is made up of charitable and historical organizations, businesses, governmental agencies, and Santa Barbara residents, under the umbrella of The Santa Barbara Conservancy, a local nonprofit. They are coordinating a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake and its aftermath with a variety of events and symbolic activities.

“The 100th anniversary of the June 29, 1925, Santa Barbara earthquake offers a unique opportunity for Santa Barbara to learn from our past, reflect on our present, and plan for our future,” said EQ25 Steering Committee member Steve Hausz. “It is a recognition of our community and its resilience.”

EQ25 Events

The season of commemorative activities began in late April with the 20s-themed Speakeasy Soiree at the Historic El Paseo Restaurant and was a “roaring” success with over 200 guests decked out in 1920s attire. Proceeds benefit community programming.

THE GREAT QUAKE, Centennial Commemoration, June 28, Noon-4pm, on State Street between Figueroa and Anapamu, will serve as a community street exhibition with entertainment, exhibits, displays, workshops and special surprises. THE GREAT QUAKE is an event for the whole family with earthquake-themed food and booths, stage events with musicians and storytellers, a kid zone, a history walk, an earthquake simulator where visitors can feel what it’s like to experience a 7.0 earthquake, disaster preparedness information and resources. Those who wish to participate with an exhibit or activity can register at eq25.org/

Day of Remembrance, Sunday June 29th (the actual earthquake anniversary date) will be marked by more somber events and activities including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in De La Guerra Paza and a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Mission. At noon, church bells across town will ring 11 times in remembrance of those Santa Barbarans who perished in the earthquake. More details to follow

Community Groups are encouraged to participate in Other Unique Ways

Part of the mission of the EQ25 Alliance is to encourage other organizations to commemorate the centennial of the 1925 earthquake in other meaningful ways. Ideas include integrating earthquake themes into their existing events and fundraisers or creating new events to commemorate the anniversary throughout the year, with informative and entertaining programs, exhibitions, and community gatherings. All activities are posted on the EQ25.org website events page. Visit: EQ25.org/event-calendar.

Many community groups have planned earthquake anniversary-related events that are happening throughout the year and include the Pearl Chase Society, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the Santa Barbara Mission, the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society, the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, Search Dog Foundation, and the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter.

Some event examples include:

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is now offering walking tours of downtown Santa Barbara every Sunday at 10 am. The tour will transport visitors back in time as they experience the architecture of downtown Santa Barbara as it was reborn after the 1925 earthquake. People will experience public art, explore hidden courtyards, and learn about the histories of the Arlington and Granada theaters as well as other architectural delights. The tour begins at the downtown public library courtyard. Reservations are available now.

Joining the commemorative spirit, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum will host an exhibition titled “Santa Barbara Remembers the Earthquake.” Its opening will occur on May 21 at 5 pm with a complimentary talk by Neal Graffy at 6 pm. The exhibition will highlight the damage done by the earthquake, featuring historic images from their Gledhill Library and related earthquake artifacts, as well as the rebuilding effort that has transformed Santa Barbara into what it is today. The exhibit will be available until July 6, 2025. Tickets for the exhibition opening are free with an RSVP to reception@sbhistorical.org.

Many more events can be found here:EQ25.org/event-calendar.

EQ25 Sponsors The EQ25 Alliance is grateful to its local sponsors, without whom these events would not be possible. Current sponsors and partners include title sponsor, AIA Santa barbara (American Institute of Architects), Direct Relief, Harrison Design, Casa Dorinda, the City and County of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, American Riviera Bank, the Santa Barbara Conservancy, Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc., the Santa Barbara Foundation,the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, and others, For more information about EQ25 Fest Sponsorships, contact Steve Hausz directly at EQ25org@gmail.com.

To include your event on the EQ25 event page, please share appropriate contact and any necessary registration information to EQ25org@gmail.com

More information can be found at http://www.EQ25.org. Follow us on Facebook @EQ25 and Instagram @EQ25_SB