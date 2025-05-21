3CE Urges Customers to Use Federal Energy Incentives While They Last

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTEREY, Calif., May 21, 2025 — In a party-line vote on May 18, the U.S. Congressional House Budget Committee approved a Republican tax package that proposes ending household and commercial energy-efficiency incentives, tax breaks for home batteries, and rebates for new and used electric vehicles (EVs) at the end of the year.

“Rolling back these federal incentives would seriously undermine our clean energy goals—and hit customers where it hurts: their energy bills,” said Das Williams, Senior Advisor of Policy and Legislative Affairs at Central Coast Community Energy (3CE). “We’re encouraging customers to act now: combine federal incentives with 3CE rebates and make progress toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future.”

As a local public agency, 3CE empowers its customers to take more control of their energy use and offers cash incentives for electrifying transportation, homes and businesses. Under the proposed budget, the typical 3CE customer would lose the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for new EVs and the 30% tax credits for heat-pump water heaters and HVAC systems (up to $2,000 per year) and for home batteries. For now, however, these federal incentives can still be paired with 3CE’s rebates of up to $4,000 for a new EV, up to $750 for a Level 2 charger plus up to $4,000 for associated electrical upgrades, a home-battery rebate of up to $500 per kilowatt hour of storage capacity, and a variety of home heat-pump incentives.

The draft bill in Congress also proposes eliminating key federal tax credits for renewable energy project developments — credits that have helped lower costs for clean energy projects in California and across the country. Rolling back these incentives would likely drive up electricity costs for customers.

Visit 3CE’s website to learn more about the Electrify Your Ride, Electrify Your Home, and Residential Battery Rebate programs. Together with its customers, 3CE will continue using Power For Good.

About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is governed by local officials who represent the communities served by the agency and serves more than 1.2 million people throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. Revenue generated by 3CE supports the transition to carbon-free power and is invested locally through innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at 3CEnergy.org and on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.