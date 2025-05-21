Sports
Dos Pueblos Baseball Advances to CIF-SS Division 4 Quarterfinals With 5-4 Victory Over Valencia

The Chargers Have Won Two Playoff Games on the Road

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Wed May 21, 2025 | 1:11pm
Zach Gesswein celebrates. | Credit: Gary Kim

Marcus Carbajal singled to center field driving in Zach Gesswein for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as the Dos Pueblos High baseball team advanced to the CIF-SS Division 4 Quarterfinals with a 5-4 victory over Valencia on Tuesday. 

The Chargers will now host Trinity Classical Academy on Friday at 3:15 p.m. with a chance to continue their thrilling playoff run. 

Gesswein and Alexander Hajda each recorded two hits to power the Dos Pueblos offense. Derek Brunet was stellar in relief surrendering just one run on six hits in his 4.1 innings on the mound.

Stone Saunders delivered a two out double in the top of the fourth inning that scored Shange Grant and Evan Bean, giving the Chargers a 4-3 lead. 

However, Valencia struck back to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Cole DeYoung to tie the score at 4-4.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improved to 20-10 overall this season. 

Wed May 21, 2025 | 20:14pm
