



Santa Barbara – Brian Johnson, CEO of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is

being honored by the National Association of REALTORS® with the REALTOR® association

Certified Executive (RCE) designation, which recognizes exceptional efforts made by the

REALTOR® association executives.

Brian Johnson is one of over 540 REALTOR® association executives who have achieved

this mark of excellence. Local and state association executives who hold the RCE designation

represent REALTORS® in 48 states/territories.

“This is truly an honor, and I am very proud to be receiving this designation. It is a high

point in my career as an association executive,” Johnson said.

Prior to becoming a candidate for the RCE designation, applicants must document their

association management and academic experiences. Once they have completed this first step,

eligible candidates must successfully complete a multiple-choice exam, which is based on a

comprehensive understanding of association operations and management practices.

Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of areas critical to REALTOR® association

management, including association law, governance and issues related to member services. To

retain the designation, RCEs must be recertified every four years.

Johnson will receive an award plaque from representatives of the California Association

of REALTORS® during an upcoming event.

###

