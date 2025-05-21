Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 21, 2025 – The City of Goleta, in partnership with Santa Barbara Association of Governments (SBCAG), is excited to welcome local elected officials and community members of all ages and abilities to the CycleMAYnia Mayor’s Ride on Thursday, May 29 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., a family-friendly celebration of biking, community, and sustainability in the heart of Old Town Goleta.

This leisurely group ride with City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and other elected officials is a part of the region-wide CycleMAYnia festivities and offers a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, connect with neighbors, and highlight Goleta’s commitment to safe, active transportation.

Event Details:

What: CycleMAYnia Mayor’s Ride

When: Thursday, May 29, 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Starts and ends at Trek Bicycles in Old Town Goleta (320 Kellogg Avenue)

Who: Open to all – families, individuals, and riders of all skill levels!

Route Information:

The route is a short, relaxed loop through Old Town Goleta, to highlight local bike-friendly infrastructure and bring the community together in the spirit of active living. You can view the full route here: Route Map

Cycling Without Age – Inclusive Rides for All:

We’re proud to announce that Cycling Without Age Santa Barbara will be on-site with their trishaws—specially designed bikes that allow seniors or those with mobility challenges to enjoy the ride as passengers. If you or someone you know would like to ride in a trishaw during the Mayor’s Ride, please request a spot at least 7 days in advance by contacting Cycling Without Age by calling (805) 845-8955 ext. 3.

What to Bring:

Your bike

Helmet

Water bottle

Your enthusiasm for community and cycling!

Need a Bike? Trek Has You Covered!

Thanks to the generous support of Trek, a limited number of free bike rentals will be available for participants who need a bicycle. Come ride even if you don’t have your own. Bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

RSVP is encouraged but not required at https://cyclemaynia.org/event/mayorsride/.

Trishaw riders must sign up in advance.

For more information about the Mayor’s Ride and other CycleMAYnia events throughout May, visit https://cyclemaynia.org/.

Let’s ride together, Goleta!