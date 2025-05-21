Mid Summer Picnic Celebrating Scandinavian Culture in Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

L to R: Amelia Yonker, Luna Omelas, Elise Inveen, Annika Emblad modeling their flower head wreaths | Credit: Courtesy









The American Scandinavian Foundation Of Santa Barbara hosted a successful Mid Summer picnic on Saturday, May 17 at Manning Park in Montecito. Guests enjoyed a delightful luncheon of traditional Scandinavian dishes, created flower head wreaths and danced around the Maypole to the tunes of ABBA.

The festive event also aimed to raise funds for scholarships for deserving students. We are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm said Bonnie Yonker Hammett, spokesperson for the foundation.

Thank you everyone who made this event a success!

For more information on membership, contact ellenzissler@gmail.com or ASFSB.net