I sympathize with the letter “Dignity, Not Disdain” regarding the homeless situation. The writer believes the major cause of homelessness is a lack of affordable housing and that’s because, she claims, of policy failure.

According to JAMA [Journal of the American Medical Association] two thirds of homeless have mental health problems. Over a third have addictions to alcohol or drugs (many have both addictions and are mentally ill).

To focus on housing creates a sense of community responsibility. It’s saying my neighbors and I are responsible. People with either mental health issues or addictions need personal attention to their problems, not subsidized housing.

I feel terribly sorry for those caught up in this scenario, but this letter focuses on the hole, not the donut.

Thu May 22, 2025 | 01:19am
