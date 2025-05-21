Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, May 21, 2025 – This week, the City hired contractor for Project Connect will resume night work to prepare for the next phase of construction.

Beginning this Friday, May 23, a new traffic alignment will go into effect on Hollister Avenue between S. Kellogg Avenue and Ward Drive. Westbound traffic will remain in its current configuration, while eastbound traffic will shift to the north side of Hollister Avenue and onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge.

This realignment will impact access to and from southbound Highway 217:

Left turns from southbound Highway 217 to eastbound Hollister Avenue will be prohibited.

Left turns from westbound Hollister Avenue to southbound Highway 217 will also be prohibited.

Please use the following detours to safely travel through the construction zone. Vehicles and pedestrians share the road, drive with caution.

Click here to view the following detours on an interactive map.

Detour to southbound Highway 217 from Ward Drive

Turn right from Ward Drive to eastbound Hollister Avenue

Turn left to S. Patterson Avenue

Turn left onto Highway 217. Keep left.

Merge onto southbound Highway 217.

Detour westbound Hollister Avenue to southbound Highway 217

Westbound Hollister Avenue, turn left at S. Fairview Avenue.

Turn right at Fowler Road.

Turn left at Moffett Place.

Turn left onto UCSB southbound Highway 217 onramp

The traffic detours will be in place until the end of June 2025. At that time, another traffic shift will be in place. Details will be shared via the webpage below.

For additional information or questions, please contact us via email (Connect@CityofGoleta.org) or phone (805-690-5116) or visit the website project page at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.