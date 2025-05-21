Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Announces Scholarship Awards for 2025-26

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded college scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million to 2,125 Santa Barbara County students for the 2025-26 academic year. Most high school seniors were notified of their awards on April 25 and 29; all other recipients were notified on May 15.

Of the $7,714,655 awarded this year, $3,722,847 will help support students in North County communities, and $3,892,647 will help support students in South County communities. Scholarships can be used for undergraduate, graduate, and vocational studies, including law school and medical school.

“Our generous community supporters have given this organization an unequivocal vote of confidence in the form of increased donations this year, enabling the Foundation to award almost $600,000 more in scholarships than in 2024. This is cause for celebration,” said Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “In response to growing tuition costs and related challenges, our community has boosted its commitment to local students pursuing college. The message could not be clearer: Santa Barbara County residents value education, and the Scholarship Foundation is immensely proud to partner with them on behalf of area families.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.