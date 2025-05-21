Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, MAY 21, 2025 – The Lompoc Public Library System invites the community to participate in Level Up at Your Library, an all-ages summer reading program based around puzzles and games. The library wants to remind the community that libraries are not just a space for knowledge, they are also a space for fun!

The Lompoc Public Library will officially begin Level Up at Your Library on June 1. During the months of June and July, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens, and adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Participants can earn raffle tickets for prizes for participation all summer long. Registrants can also earn a free book at sign up, redeemable at the Lompoc or Village libraries.

Starting Tuesday, May 27th, Summer Reading Challenge registration can be completed using the Beanstack tracker mobile app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. Those without internet connection may call the Lompoc Library or come into the Lompoc or Village libraries to register and log their participation. All participants will have the opportunity to earn raffle tickets for hours read throughout the summer. Those who complete the challenge by reading 600 minutes or more by August 1st will be entered into a grand prize drawing for their age group (adult, teen, child, or early learner). Adults will have the opportunity to win an iPad, and youth one of three Amazon Kindle tablets.

Also back this year is Lunch at the Library, with meals provided for children and teens at the library through a partnership with Lompoc Unified School District. Meals are available on the youth patio from June 16 through August 1, Monday – Friday, between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Along with healthy meals, there will be free activities provided most days at 2 p.m.

“We are excited about this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, Level Up at Your Library! Please join us for free programs, fun activities, and help us reach our community goal of reading for 250,000 minutes,” said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl. “The annual Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to learn and grow through the summer. For a listing of our activities for all ages, visit the library web page, or stop by one of the libraries for a print copy.”

Summer Reading Challenge registration continues through August 1st. For details on the Lompoc Library Summer Reading Challenge and to view the full calendar of Summer Reading Challenge activities, the community is asked to visit: https://lom.blackgold.org/summerreading. Questions from the public may be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at: (805)-875-8775.

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.