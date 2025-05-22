Assemblymember Hart Recognizes Immigrant Legal Defense Center as California Nonprofit of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SACRAMENTO, CA – Earlier today, Assemblymember Gregg Hart recognized the Immigrant Legal Defense Center as the California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37. This recognition was part of the Legislature’s annual California Nonprofits Day, a statewide effort honoring the vital role nonprofit organizations play in California communities.

Founded in Santa Barbara County, Immigrant Legal Defense Center provides critical, pro bono legal services to immigrants facing deportation—ensuring that no one stands alone in immigration court. Through tireless advocacy, direct representation, and civil rights education, Immigrant Legal Defense Center promotes equal access to justice and helps individuals and families navigate an often-intimidating legal system with dignity. Their work not only defends due process—it strengthens entire communities across the Central Coast and beyond.

“The Immigrant Legal Defense Center is a vital part of our community’s support network,” said Assemblymember Hart. “Their commitment to justice, fairness, and dignity for all reflects the very best of what nonprofit service can be. I’m proud to honor Immigrant Legal Defense Center for their exceptional work and unwavering advocacy on behalf of immigrant families.”

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Assemblymember Hart,” said Julissa Peña, Executive Director of the Immigrant Legal Defense Center. “At the Immigrant Legal Defense Center, we believe that every family deserves safety, every child deserves stability, and every person deserves to be treated with dignity, regardless of where they were born. This work is not possible without the trust of the communities we serve and the support of leaders like Assemblymember Hart who stand with us in the fight for justice. This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep showing up, to keep defending, and to keep believing in a future where fairness and compassion lead the way.”

Recognizing the essential role nonprofits play in delivering frontline services, Assemblymember Hart has authored Assembly Bill 1039—a bill aimed at improving equity in state grantmaking. If enacted, AB 1039 would require all funding opportunities listed on Grants.ca.govto offer up to 25% in advance paymentson approved contracts and grants, reducing financial barriers that often prevent nonprofits from launching critical services.