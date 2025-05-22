Caltrans to Hold Public Information Meeting to Discuss State Route 246 Robinson Bridge Replacement/Resurfacing Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will hold a public meeting to discuss plans to replace the Robinson Bridge, perform pavement, sidewalk and sign improvements along a nearly eleven-mile segment of State Route 246 from near State Route 1 near Lompoc to just east of Domingos Road.

This public meeting will take place on Thursday, May 29 from 6 pm to 7 pm at Lompoc City Hall at 100 Civic Center Plaza. The public will be able to speak with Caltrans staff about the design features of the project before the final design is selected.

Studies performed by Caltrans show the project will not significantly affect the quality of the environment as cited in the Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Decla­ration.

This study is available for review and public comment online at:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/05-1m360

It is also available for review at the following locations:

Caltrans District 5 Office at 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA (Weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

· Lompoc Library, 501 E North Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436, (Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

For more information about this project, please contact the District 5 Public Informa­tion

Office at (805) 549-3138 or by email at info-d5@dot.ca.gov, or Lucas Marsalek, En­vironmental Branch Chief, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or Lucas.Marsalek@dot.ca.gov prior to the close of the public comment period on June 12.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/